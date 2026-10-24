Uzbekistan presents Central Asia heritage projects at UN

Uzbekistan's Center of Islamic Civilization presented Central Asia's scientific and spiritual heritage, as well as modern projects for its study, preservation, and promotion, at the United Nations Office in Geneva.

According to Report, the exhibition and international scientific conference titled Civilizations, Personalities, Discoveries brought together diplomats, representatives of international organizations, scholars, and cultural figures at the Palace of Nations.

The event continued the international dialogue launched on October 7 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Both meetings were held as part of the implementation of an initiative voiced by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2025, to promote in-depth study and wider global awareness of the legacy of Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Tirmidhi, and Imam al-Maturidi.

The scientific segment of the conference was opened by its moderator, Bakhrom Abdukhalimov, Vice President of the Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences.

The program included three short films: one on Uzbekistan and the heritage of Islamic civilization, another on the Center of Islamic Civilization as a museum of a new generation, and a third on the legacy of Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Tirmidhi, and Imam al-Maturidi. The films showcased modern approaches to studying and promoting the region's historical heritage.

The Center of Islamic Civilization donated all books displayed at the Civilizations, Personalities, Discoveries exhibition to the library of the UN Office in Geneva.

The conference concluded with discussions on prospects for joint scientific and cultural-educational projects.

Following the official program, a reception featuring traditional Uzbek cuisine was held at the Palace of Nations.

The conference was organized by the Center of Islamic Civilization, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry, the country's Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations, the Committee on Religious Affairs, the Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Tirmidhi and Imam al-Maturidi International Research Centers, the Uzbekistan International Islamic Academy, the Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF), the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan, and the World Society for the Study, Preservation and Promotion of the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan (WOSCU).