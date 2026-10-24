The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has offered condolences to Jordan in connection with an armed attack on a church in the city of Karak, Report informs.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following the armed attack on a church in Karak, and condemn the violence against places of worship and attacks targeting civilians. We express our solidarity and heartfelt sympathies with Jordan and the families of the victims, and wish a swift recovery to those injured," the ministry said in a post on X.

On October 23, a terrorist attack took place during a funeral ceremony near a church in Jordan's Al-Karak Governorate. As a result, 6 people were killed, and 28 were injured.