Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed in training flight crash

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Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after two SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in Batangas, Report informs via the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The Philippine Air Force said all SF-260 aircraft in the country have been temporarily grounded while an investigation into the crash is underway.

The Air Force added that both aircraft crashed on Friday within the premises of Fernando Air Base in the city of Lipa.