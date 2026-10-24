Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed in training flight crash
Other countries
- 24 October, 2026
- 11:58
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after two SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in Batangas, Report informs via the Philippine Daily Inquirer.
The Philippine Air Force said all SF-260 aircraft in the country have been temporarily grounded while an investigation into the crash is underway.
The Air Force added that both aircraft crashed on Friday within the premises of Fernando Air Base in the city of Lipa.
Filippində təlim uçuşu zamanı 4 pilot ölüb
На Филиппинах погибли четыре пилота во время тренировочного полета
Latest News
12:22
Uzbekistan's FM meets Indian Minister of External Affairs in BakuRegion
12:10
Azerbaijan's MFA extends condolences to Jordan regarding armed attack near churchForeign policy
11:58
Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed in training flight crashOther countries
11:43
Photo
Uzbekistan presents Central Asia heritage projects at UNRegion
11:29
Venezuela records highest oil output in recent yearsOther countries
11:14
Fly Central Asia: Baku becoming key aviation hub for Central AsiaInfrastructure
11:03
North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in China's DandongOther countries
10:50
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Zambia on National DayForeign policy
10:37
Azeri Light crude approaches $127 per barrelEnergy