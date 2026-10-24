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In January-September 2026, Azerbaijan imported alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and vinegar worth just under $98.8 million, marking a 13.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also exported alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and vinegar worth $49.4 million, which is 2.4% less than a year earlier.

Imports of these products accounted for 0.74% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while exports represented 0.21% of the country's total exports.

In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 5.2% year-on-year. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports. Compared to a year earlier, exports grew by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.