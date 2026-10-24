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Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, in Baku.

According to Report, Saidov wrote about the meeting on his X social media account.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the development of bilateral relations.

The sides emphasized the importance of the timely and effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.