Uzbekistan's FM meets Indian Minister of External Affairs in Baku
- 24 October, 2026
- 12:22
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Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, in Baku.
According to Report, Saidov wrote about the meeting on his X social media account.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed the development of bilateral relations.
The sides emphasized the importance of the timely and effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
Pleased to meet with H.E. @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of #India, in Baku. Discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and emphasised the importance of the timely and effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. *** Boku şahrida Hindiston Respublikasi taşqi işlar vaziri Subramanyam Jayşankar janoblari bilan uçraşişdan mamnunmiz. Muloqot davomida ikki tomonlama kun tartibining dolzarb masalalarini muhokama qilib, oliy darajada erişilgan kelişuvlarni öz vaqtida va sifatli amalga oşiriş muhimligini qayd etdik.— Bakhtiyor Saidov 🇺🇿 (@FM_Saidov) October 23, 2026