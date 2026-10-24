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    Uzbekistan's FM meets Indian Minister of External Affairs in Baku

    Region
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 12:22
    Uzbekistan's FM meets Indian Minister of External Affairs in Baku

    Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, in Baku.

    According to Report, Saidov wrote about the meeting on his X social media account.

    During the meeting, the ministers discussed the development of bilateral relations.

    The sides emphasized the importance of the timely and effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

    Bakhtiyor Saidov Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Uzbekistan India Baku
    Özbəkistan və Hindistan XİN başçıları Bakıda görüş keçiriblər
    Главы МИД Узбекистана и Индии провели встречу в Баку
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