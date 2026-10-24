Venezuela records highest oil output in recent years

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Oil production in Venezuela has reached 1.252 million barrels per day, marking the highest level recorded in recent years, said Eduardo Pinto, Vice President for Exploration and Production at the state oil and gas company PDVSA, Report informs, citing Venezuela's Últimas Noticias.

"Today we are ending the day with production of 1.252 million barrels, which is the highest figure of recent months," Pinto said during a meeting chaired by acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.

According to him, the increase was driven in particular by higher oil production in the country's western region, where output rose to 382,500 barrels per day.

Pinto also highlighted the performance of the Petrozamora joint venture in Zulia state, where daily production reached a record 115,000 barrels per day. Output is expected to rise further to 120,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

The meeting also positively assessed the implementation of 17 agreements signed in August between PDVSA and the US-based North American Blue Energy Partners.

The agreements are aimed at restoring oil production at strategic fields located in Venezuela's Lake Maracaibo Basin and the Orinoco Belt.