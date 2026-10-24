Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Venezuela records highest oil output in recent years

    Other countries
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 11:29
    Venezuela records highest oil output in recent years

    Oil production in Venezuela has reached 1.252 million barrels per day, marking the highest level recorded in recent years, said Eduardo Pinto, Vice President for Exploration and Production at the state oil and gas company PDVSA, Report informs, citing Venezuela's Últimas Noticias.

    "Today we are ending the day with production of 1.252 million barrels, which is the highest figure of recent months," Pinto said during a meeting chaired by acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.

    According to him, the increase was driven in particular by higher oil production in the country's western region, where output rose to 382,500 barrels per day.

    Pinto also highlighted the performance of the Petrozamora joint venture in Zulia state, where daily production reached a record 115,000 barrels per day. Output is expected to rise further to 120,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

    The meeting also positively assessed the implementation of 17 agreements signed in August between PDVSA and the US-based North American Blue Energy Partners.

    The agreements are aimed at restoring oil production at strategic fields located in Venezuela's Lake Maracaibo Basin and the Orinoco Belt.

    Oil production PDVSA Venezuela
    Venesuelada neft hasilatında son illərin ən yüksək göstəricisi qeydə alınıb
    В Венесуэле сообщили о максимальной за последние годы добыче нефти
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:22
    Uzbekistan's FM meets Indian Minister of External Affairs in Baku
    Region
    12:10
    Azerbaijan's MFA extends condolences to Jordan regarding armed attack near church
    Foreign policy
    11:58
    Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed in training flight crash
    Other countries
    11:43
    Photo
    Uzbekistan presents Central Asia heritage projects at UN
    Region
    11:29
    Venezuela records highest oil output in recent years
    Other countries
    11:14
    Fly Central Asia: Baku becoming key aviation hub for Central Asia
    Infrastructure
    11:03
    North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in China's Dandong
    Other countries
    10:50
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Zambia on National Day
    Foreign policy
    10:37
    Azeri Light crude approaches $127 per barrel
    Energy
    All News Feed