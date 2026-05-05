Azerbaijan reviews results of three-year cooperation with Growth Lab

Three-year cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Growth Lab at Harvard University has been reviewed and assessed, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, according to Report.

"During our meeting with Professor Ricardo Hausmann, the founder and director of Harvard's Growth Lab, we reviewed the results of the three-year research cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Lab, as well as the work carried out within this framework. We also discussed the implementation of the Growth Lab's recommendations and the next steps for further partnership," the post reads.