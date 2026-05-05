Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Costa: Ilham Aliyev's participation in EPC summit reflects new Baku-Yerevan climate

    Region
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 12:20
    Costa: Ilham Aliyev's participation in EPC summit reflects new Baku-Yerevan climate

    The participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the European Political Community (EPC) summit indicates the formation of a new atmosphere in relations between Baku and Yerevan, European Council President António Costa said in a joint statement with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the Armenia-EU summit in Yerevan, Report informs.

    According to him, a stable and prosperous South Caucasus is a key foundation for Armenia's future.

    "President Aliyev's participation in yesterday's European Political Community summit is a testament to the new atmosphere between your countries," he noted.

    According to Costa, the European Union will continue to support the processes of peace and normalization in the South Caucasus, cooperating with the countries of the region to build a sustainable future.

    António Costa Ilham Aliyev European Political Community
    Koşta: İlham Əliyevin sammitdə iştirakı Bakı və İrəvan arasında yeni atmosferi əks etdirir
    Кошта: Участие Ильхама Алиева отражает новую атмосферу между Баку и Ереваном

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