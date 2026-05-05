Aligning with European standards is a priority task for Armenia, country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a joint statement with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the Armenia–EU summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

"Our goal is to ensure that Armenia aligns with European Union standards as quickly as possible. I have said this before and I want to emphasize it again," Pashinyan noted, calling it a top-priority task for Armenia.

He also reiterated that even if Yerevan does not eventually join the EU, the country would still be in a stronger position by meeting European standards.