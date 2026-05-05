Pashinyan: Aligning with EU standards is Armenia's top priority
Region
- 05 May, 2026
- 12:12
Aligning with European standards is a priority task for Armenia, country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a joint statement with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the Armenia–EU summit in Yerevan, according to Report.
"Our goal is to ensure that Armenia aligns with European Union standards as quickly as possible. I have said this before and I want to emphasize it again," Pashinyan noted, calling it a top-priority task for Armenia.
He also reiterated that even if Yerevan does not eventually join the EU, the country would still be in a stronger position by meeting European standards.
Latest News
20:46
Photo
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protectionEcology
20:41
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATEDDomestic policy
20:38
Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32Region
20:21
Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' roleRegion
20:12
Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and healthEducation and science
20:02
Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealedOther countries
19:58
Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026Military
19:38
Photo
Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agricultureAIC
19:24