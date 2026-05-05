Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pashinyan: Aligning with EU standards is Armenia's top priority

    Region
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 12:12
    Pashinyan: Aligning with EU standards is Armenia's top priority

    Aligning with European standards is a priority task for Armenia, country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a joint statement with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the Armenia–EU summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

    "Our goal is to ensure that Armenia aligns with European Union standards as quickly as possible. I have said this before and I want to emphasize it again," Pashinyan noted, calling it a top-priority task for Armenia.

    He also reiterated that even if Yerevan does not eventually join the EU, the country would still be in a stronger position by meeting European standards.

    Nikol Pashinyan European Union António Costa Ursula von der Leyen
    Paşinyan: Aİ standartlarına uyğunluq Ermənistanın birinci dərəcəli məqsədidir
    Пашинян: Соответствие стандартам ЕС - первоочередная цель Армении

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed