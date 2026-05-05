Azerbaijan represented at international conference in Yerevan
Foreign policy
- 05 May, 2026
- 12:49
Experts from Azerbaijan are participating in the international conference, Yerevan Dialogue 2026, currently taking place in Yerevan.
According to Report, citing Armenian media, three Azerbaijani experts - Farhad Mammadov, Rusif Huseynov, and Zaur Shiriyev - are attending the event.
The experts are the participants of the Bridge of Peace initiative, which aims to promote interaction between representatives of civil society.
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