Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan represented at international conference in Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 12:49
    Azerbaijan represented at international conference in Yerevan

    Experts from Azerbaijan are participating in the international conference, Yerevan Dialogue 2026, currently taking place in Yerevan.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, three Azerbaijani experts - Farhad Mammadov, Rusif Huseynov, and Zaur Shiriyev - are attending the event.

    The experts are the participants of the Bridge of Peace initiative, which aims to promote interaction between representatives of civil society.

    Azərbaycandan olan ekspertlər İrəvanda konfransda iştirak edirlər
    Эксперты из Азербайджана участвуют в конференции в Ереване

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed