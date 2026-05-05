Azerbaijan represented at international conference in Yerevan

Experts from Azerbaijan are participating in the international conference, Yerevan Dialogue 2026, currently taking place in Yerevan.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, three Azerbaijani experts - Farhad Mammadov, Rusif Huseynov, and Zaur Shiriyev - are attending the event.

The experts are the participants of the Bridge of Peace initiative, which aims to promote interaction between representatives of civil society.