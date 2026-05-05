Nikol Pashinyan: Yerevan and Baku to expand sectoral cooperation after peace deal is signed

Efforts to normalize relations with Azerbaijan will not end with the signing of a peace treaty, as the two countries will still need to conclude agreements on sectoral cooperation, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a joint statement with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the Armenia–EU summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

"Signing and ratifying a peace agreement does not mean the work is finished. On the contrary, the text of the agreement itself makes it clear that additional arrangements will be required afterward, including on sectoral cooperation," he said.

"For example, in the transport sector we are already cooperating today without any separate agreement. And of course, it is extremely important that we fully open roads for each other, including the opening of the border with Türkiye. I have no doubt that this will happen," he added.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the full unblocking of communications is of key importance for the free movement of people and goods, as well as for the development of trade. He noted that the guiding principle of cooperation should be unhindered transport connectivity, while ensuring mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He also said that these approaches are already reflected in trilateral agreements between the governments, recalling the summit held in Washington in August 2025.

"I would also like to note that there is enormous potential in this area, which, in my view, is already in the process of being realized," the Armenian prime minister added.

Nikol Pashinyan also stated with satisfaction that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has, in effect, been established.

"For the first time in our shared history, Armenia and Azerbaijan are using the same or very similar rhetoric. In particular, I have noticed that I myself very often speak in this way. We are learning to live in conditions of peace. Moreover, we are still trying to understand what peace is, what it represents, what its form and substance are," he said.