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    US advocating for early resumption of Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 09:05
    US advocating for early resumption of Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

    The US is advocating for the speedy resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe via pipelines transiting through the territory of Ukraine, Report informs referring to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing US, European, and Ukrainian officials.

    The publication indicates that the idea was put forward by the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner during their trips to Moscow and Kyiv in September. It envisages the sale of gas from the Russian Federation through an American intermediary to bypass European sanctions.

    According to the WSJ, Washington also tried to present this idea to European leaders as a way to reduce hydrocarbon prices amid Europe's record-low gas reserves ahead of winter.

    At the same time, the White House proposed keeping the funds from the sale of Russian gas under this proposal in an escrow account under third-party jurisdiction, according to the newspaper.

    The WSJ also claims that Washington considers the resumption of the Nord Stream gas pipeline's operation as a potentially important component of a larger deal that would not only lead to the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis but also settle Russia's long-standing differences with US European allies.

    Gas supplies to Europe United States of America (USA) Ukraine Russia Jared Kushner Steve Witkoff The Wall Street Journal
    ABŞ Rusiya qazının Avropaya tədarükünün bərpasını dəstəkləyir
    WSJ: США добиваются возобновления поставок газа из РФ в ЕС через Украину
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