Azerbaijan to hold Digital Media Month in November

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At the initiative of Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council, a Digital Media Month will be held in November 2026, the council told Report.

The event aims to develop knowledge and skills in the field of digital media, increase media literacy, promote reliable and responsible content creation, as well as expand professional development opportunities for youth in this field.

A number of awareness programs, covering various target groups, practical training sessions, networking meetings, and media campaigns, are planned during the month.