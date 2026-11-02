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    Four killed, 15 injured in shootings in Dallas

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 08:41
    Four killed, 15 injured in shootings in Dallas

    At least four people were killed and 15 others were injured in a series of shooting incidents in the US city of Dallas, Texas, according to the Dallas police chief, Report informs via the Associated Press.

    It was noted that three separate shooting incidents were recorded in one of the city's districts overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Law enforcement authorities are investigating whether the incidents are connected.

    According to the police chief, the number of injured could rise, as several people sought treatment at local hospitals on their own after the shootings.

    Law enforcement officers have detained suspects. An investigation is underway.

    fatal shooting Dallas United States of America (USA)
    Dallasda atışmalar nəticəsində 4 nəfər ölüb, 15 nəfər yaralanıb
    AP: При стрельбе в Далласе погибли четыре человека, еще 15 получили ранения
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