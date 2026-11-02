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    Azerbaijan included in ADB program on adapting agricultural sector to climate change

    Finance
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 09:49
    Azerbaijan included in ADB program on adapting agricultural sector to climate change

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has entered the active implementation phase of the Glaciers to Farms (G2F) regional technical assistance program, which is focused on the preventive adaptation of the agricultural sector and increasing the resilience of river basins amid climate change.

    The financial support for the project is provided with the backing of the Green Climate Fund, Report informs citing the ADB.

    The total volume of approved funding under the technical assistance is approximately $5 million. The grant funds are distributed among nine participating states in the region. The program participants are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

    Funding of $560,000 is envisaged for Tajikistan, while each of the other eight countries will receive $555,000.

    The G2F program aims to strengthen the institutional capacities of the states regarding science-based decision-making and investment planning.

    During the project's implementation, it is planned to conduct a comprehensive analysis of ecosystem sustainability at the transboundary level, develop development programs for river basins and catchment areas, and establish a regional knowledge-sharing platform involving expert and scientific communities.

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) Technical assistance
    Azərbaycan ADB-nin aqrar sektorun iqlim dəyişikliyinə uyğunlaşdırılması proqramına daxil edilib
    Азербайджан включен в программу АБР по адаптации агросектора к изменениям климата
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