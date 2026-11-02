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    Mirzoyan: Declared peace should bring tangible benefits beyond region

    Region
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 08:28
    Mirzoyan: Declared peace should bring tangible benefits beyond region

    Declared peace in the South Caucasus should be accompanied by concrete actions and real results that benefit not only the countries of the region, but also those beyond it, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the closing panel discussion of the Manama Dialogue forum in Bahrain, Report informs.

    "The experience of the South Caucasus demonstrates not only how costly a prolonged confrontation can be, but also the opportunities that diplomacy can create. However, political commitment must be accompanied by concrete actions and tangible results," Mirzoyan said.

    According to him, the principles of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be transformed into long-term peace and security. To achieve this, the projects being implemented should bring benefits not only to the countries of the region, but also to states beyond it.

    The minister believes that connectivity, which creates opportunities and mutual benefits for all stakeholders, helps shape common interests and strengthens the collective commitment to preserving peace and stability.

    In this context, Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of implementing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project. The project covers railway, electricity, fiber-optic, oil and gas infrastructure.

    He also pointed out that the project will play an important role in strengthening links not only between Baku and Yerevan and their immediate neighbors, but also between East and West, and North and South.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Strengthening regional peace and security South Caucasus Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)
    Mirzoyan: Bəyan edilən sülh regiondan kənardakı ölkələrə də real fayda gətirməlidir
    Мирзоян: Декларируемый мир должен принести ощутимую выгоду и странам за пределами региона
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