Christoph Baumann-Kesten has officially assumed his duties as Executive Director for the Swiss-led Constituency at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He shared this information on his social media accounts, Report informs.

"Today, I assume my new role as Executive Director for the Swiss-led Constituency at the International Monetary Fund, after two years of being Alternate Executive Director. I am honoured and grateful to have received the trust and support of the Governors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Principality of Liechtenstein, Poland, Serbia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Representing this diverse group of countries at the IMF Executive Board is a great privilege and an equally great responsibility. I look forward to getting to work," he wrote on LinkedIn.

The Swiss-led Constituency in the IMF comprises both emerging market economies and economically developed countries of the region, ensuring the coordination of their positions and the advocacy of their interests in leading global financial institutions.