Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Christoph Baumann-Kesten to represent Azerbaijan in IMF's governing body

    Finance
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 08:56
    Christoph Baumann-Kesten to represent Azerbaijan in IMF's governing body

    Christoph Baumann-Kesten has officially assumed his duties as Executive Director for the Swiss-led Constituency at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    He shared this information on his social media accounts, Report informs.

    "Today, I assume my new role as Executive Director for the Swiss-led Constituency at the International Monetary Fund, after two years of being Alternate Executive Director. I am honoured and grateful to have received the trust and support of the Governors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Principality of Liechtenstein, Poland, Serbia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Representing this diverse group of countries at the IMF Executive Board is a great privilege and an equally great responsibility. I look forward to getting to work," he wrote on LinkedIn.

    The Swiss-led Constituency in the IMF comprises both emerging market economies and economically developed countries of the region, ensuring the coordination of their positions and the advocacy of their interests in leading global financial institutions.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    Azərbaycanı IMF-nin rəhbər orqanında Kristof Baumann-Kesten təmsil edəcək
    Азербайджан будет представлен в руководящем органе МВФ Кристофом Бауманном-Кестеном
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:49
    Azerbaijan included in ADB program on adapting agricultural sector to climate change
    Finance
    09:43
    Azerbaijan to hold Digital Media Month in November
    Media
    09:32
    ADB approves its first Strategic Business Outlook, covering approximately $105B through 2030
    Finance
    09:25
    EBRD plans to support over $200M investment program for major Azerbaijani food retail player
    Finance
    09:17
    CBA currency exchange rates (02.11.2026)
    Finance
    09:05
    US advocating for early resumption of Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
    Other countries
    08:56
    Christoph Baumann-Kesten to represent Azerbaijan in IMF's governing body
    Finance
    08:41
    Four killed, 15 injured in shootings in Dallas
    Other countries
    08:28
    Mirzoyan: Declared peace should bring tangible benefits beyond region
    Region
    All News Feed