Vugar Aslanov: 171 electric buses to serve WUF13 in Baku

As many as 171 electric buses have been selected for transport services during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku on May 17–22, Vugar Aslanov, Head of the Transport Department of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, said at a briefing presenting the transport management plan for the event, Report informs.

Aslanov noted that 155 of these buses will serve as primary vehicles and 16 as reserves, operating from transport exchange centers to the venue: "Moreover, 36 Neoplan-type buses will be deployed to provide regular transfers from the airport to transport hubs, of which 26 are primary and 10 are reserve buses."

The official also pointed out that 150 vehicles from Baku Taxi Service LLC and 330 individual taxis will be involved in passenger transport during WUF13: "The zero‑emission electric buses, which form the core of our fleet, are part of the green transport plan."

He added that a portal has been created to regulate vehicles entering the event venue. "The special lane allocated for the event has a total length of 42.1 km. To ensure inclusivity, fully accessible services for people with physical disabilities have been provided both on buses and at transport hubs. The transport plan has been prepared to deliver real‑time digital information to participants, including all official hotels, transport hubs, routes, and schedules," Aslanov said.