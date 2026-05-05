Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Vugar Aslanov: 171 electric buses to serve WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 12:16
    Vugar Aslanov: 171 electric buses to serve WUF13 in Baku

    As many as 171 electric buses have been selected for transport services during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku on May 17–22, Vugar Aslanov, Head of the Transport Department of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, said at a briefing presenting the transport management plan for the event, Report informs.

    Aslanov noted that 155 of these buses will serve as primary vehicles and 16 as reserves, operating from transport exchange centers to the venue: "Moreover, 36 Neoplan-type buses will be deployed to provide regular transfers from the airport to transport hubs, of which 26 are primary and 10 are reserve buses."

    The official also pointed out that 150 vehicles from Baku Taxi Service LLC and 330 individual taxis will be involved in passenger transport during WUF13: "The zero‑emission electric buses, which form the core of our fleet, are part of the green transport plan."

    He added that a portal has been created to regulate vehicles entering the event venue. "The special lane allocated for the event has a total length of 42.1 km. To ensure inclusivity, fully accessible services for people with physical disabilities have been provided both on buses and at transport hubs. The transport plan has been prepared to deliver real‑time digital information to participants, including all official hotels, transport hubs, routes, and schedules," Aslanov said.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) electric buses transport services WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company
    Əməliyyat Şirkəti: WUF13 zamanı daşımalar üçün 171 ədəd elektrikli avtobus seçilib
    На WUF13 в Баку для перевозки пассажиров выделен 171 электрический автобус

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed