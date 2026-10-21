Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Over 40,000 tourists visit Albanian temple in Shaki in nine months

    Tourism
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:45
    Over 40,000 tourists visit Albanian temple in Shaki in nine months

    In January–September 2026, a total of 40,278 tourists visited the Kish Historical and Architectural Reserve (Albanian temple) by purchasing admission tickets.

    Speaking to Report, the reserve's guide, Gulnaz Rasulova, said that 21,615 visitors (53.66%) were domestic tourists, while 18,663 (46.34%) were foreign tourists.

    According to her, 9,066 people visited the temple free of charge.

    "Tourists come here from all over the world. This year, we had many visitors from India, South Korea, China and Israel. During the summer, we also hosted groups from Germany and the United States. Some tourists from Türkiye visited the site in groups as well. In addition, tourists from many countries came to the Albanian Temple with their family members," she said.

    Rasulova noted that the temple has had a positive impact on Shaki's economy.

    "People who come here because of the monument inevitably use local shops, buy village products and visit restaurants and guesthouses located in the village. This has even encouraged local residents to build guesthouses and engage in this business. In other words, since the site was turned into a museum, it has also started to influence rural tourism," she said.

    She added that local producers can also supply their products to restaurants and guesthouses in the village.

    "There has been significant economic growth here. The rehabilitation of roads has also contributed to an increase in visitor numbers. Compared with previous years, the number of tourists visiting the reserve has risen," Rasulova said.

    Caucasian Albania Historical monuments Shaki Azerbaijan
    Şəkidəki Alban məbədini 9 ayda 40 mindən çox turist ziyarət edib
    Албанский храм в Шеки в январе-сентябре посетили более 40 тыс. туристов
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    12:19
    Georgia deports 84 foreign nationals
    Region
    12:03
    Aytan Akhundova: Absence of insurance provisions in transport legislation creates risks for Azerbaijani carriers
    Business
    11:45
    Over 40,000 tourists visit Albanian temple in Shaki in nine months
    Tourism
    11:42
    Ulvi Mehdiyev: 52 countries study Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model
    Foreign policy
    11:40
    Video
    Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise ends
    Military
    11:35
    Azerbaijan invited to implement NCTS, adopt trusted partner status
    Finance
    11:33
    More than half of European companies plan to expand business in Azerbaijan
    Business
    11:28
    European business community views Azerbaijan as reliable alternative transit corridor, expert says
    Infrastructure
    11:22
    Akhundova: Azerbaijan still faces equipment shortages at ports
    Infrastructure
    All News Feed