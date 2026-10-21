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    Georgia deports 84 foreign nationals

    Region
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 12:19
    Georgia deports 84 foreign nationals

    The Migration Department under Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs have deported 84 foreign nationals from the country in recent days.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, citing the ministry, the deportation measures were carried out in coordination with its relevant agencies. Those deported were citizens of Turkmenistan, Russia, Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, India, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Nigeria, China, Bangladesh, Iraq, Cuba, Moldova, Panama, Saudi Arabia and others.

    The deported individuals have been banned from re-entering Georgia in accordance with the country's legislation.

    The ministry also noted that more than 3,400 foreign nationals have been deported from Georgia by the Migration Department since the beginning of the year.

    Illegal migration Deportation Georgia
    Gürcüstandan azərbaycanlı da daxil 84 əcnəbi deportasiya edilib
    Грузия депортировала 84 иностранца, включая граждан Азербайджана
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