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    Ulvi Mehdiyev: 52 countries study Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:42
    Ulvi Mehdiyev: 52 countries study Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model

    Fifty-two countries are currently studying Azerbaijan's ASAN service model, and the country is cooperating with them in this area, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, stated at an event marking the fifth anniversary of the ASAN Innovative Development Center, Report informs.

    Mehdiyev noted that more than 600 service centers based on the ASAN Service model operate in six countries.

    "The population served by these centers is close to 800 million people. This accounts for approximately 10% of the world's population," he said.

    The chairman stressed that the ASAN Service model established in Azerbaijan has evolved into a broad network serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

    "When we speak about the export of ASAN service, we mean sharing the model with other countries, as well as transferring Azerbaijan's accumulated knowledge and experience in this field to international partners. The ASAN Innovative Development Center is an open platform for trainers and training companies operating across the country and is not intended to compete with any training company," Mehdiyev explained.

    Ulvi Mehdiyev ASAN Service State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations
    Ülvi Mehdiyev: Hazırda 52 ölkə ASAN xidmət təcrübəsini öyrənir
    Ульви Мехдиев: Около 10% населения планеты обслуживается по модели ASAN Xidmət
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