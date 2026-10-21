Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    European business community views Azerbaijan as reliable alternative transit corridor, expert says

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:28
    European business community views Azerbaijan as reliable alternative transit corridor, expert says

    The European business community views Azerbaijan as a more reliable transport corridor that can become an alternative to other transit routes connecting Europe and Asia, Aytan Akhundova, head of the drafting group for the "EU Business Climate Report: Azerbaijan 2025/2026," stated during a Q&A session at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "A key factor attracting companies is Azerbaijan's location at the crossroads of continents - a point considered a safer corridor between Europe and Asia, capable of replacing routes passing through Russia and other states. Even though the Middle Corridor is not yet fully operational and cargo delivery along it takes more time compared to alternative routes, European companies still view it as a reliable and safe alternative," Akhundova noted.

    As the expert emphasized, the growing interest in the Middle Corridor helps attract a significant number of international and local partners to the region's logistics sector. At the same time, she drew attention to the existence of a number of constraining factors and infrastructural difficulties. In particular, the main challenges include a shortage of financial resources and the uneven development of individual sections of the route.

    "Assessing the current situation in terms of the adequacy of resources and infrastructure, they are not yet fully present, and a significant amount of work still lies ahead. For example, digitalization is already being implemented quite actively, and the border crossing between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is being modernized; however, a certain lag is currently recorded on the Georgian section," she clarified.

    Meanwhile, Akhundova pointed out that the European Union has significantly strengthened cooperation with countries located along the corridor, as well as the coordination of logistics processes.

    "All this serves as a significant signal to businesses about the presence of serious prospects. Despite the existing difficulties, European companies recognize the strategic potential of the region and continue to expand their presence in Azerbaijan," the expert concluded.

    Aytan Akhundova EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum Middle Corridor
    Avropa biznesi Azərbaycanı tranzit dəhlizlərinə təhlükəsiz alternativ kimi nəzərdən keçirir
    Европейский бизнес рассматривает Азербайджан как безопасную альтернативу транзитным коридорам
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    12:19
    Georgia deports 84 foreign nationals
    Region
    12:03
    Aytan Akhundova: Absence of insurance provisions in transport legislation creates risks for Azerbaijani carriers
    Business
    11:45
    Over 40,000 tourists visit Albanian temple in Shaki in nine months
    Tourism
    11:42
    Ulvi Mehdiyev: 52 countries study Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model
    Foreign policy
    11:40
    Video
    Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise ends
    Military
    11:35
    Azerbaijan invited to implement NCTS, adopt trusted partner status
    Finance
    11:33
    More than half of European companies plan to expand business in Azerbaijan
    Business
    11:28
    European business community views Azerbaijan as reliable alternative transit corridor, expert says
    Infrastructure
    11:22
    Akhundova: Azerbaijan still faces equipment shortages at ports
    Infrastructure
    All News Feed