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    Akhundova: Azerbaijan still faces equipment shortages at ports

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:22
    Akhundova: Azerbaijan still faces equipment shortages at ports

    Problems related to port capacity and a shortage of equipment for container handling persist in Azerbaijan, according to Aytan Akhundova, Head of the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum for 2024-2026, Report informs.

    Akhundova made the remarks while presenting the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2025/2026 in Baku.

    According to her, 15% of companies consider transport and logistics infrastructure to be a source of difficulties, while 35% say it has no significant impact on their business.

    Meanwhile, 54% view it as a supporting factor, and another 8% regard it as a clear advantage, she added.

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