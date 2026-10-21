Akhundova: Azerbaijan still faces equipment shortages at ports
Infrastructure
- 21 October, 2026
- 11:22
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Problems related to port capacity and a shortage of equipment for container handling persist in Azerbaijan, according to Aytan Akhundova, Head of the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum for 2024-2026, Report informs.
Akhundova made the remarks while presenting the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2025/2026 in Baku.
According to her, 15% of companies consider transport and logistics infrastructure to be a source of difficulties, while 35% say it has no significant impact on their business.
Meanwhile, 54% view it as a supporting factor, and another 8% regard it as a clear advantage, she added.
Aytən Axundova: "Liman və konteyner avadanlıqları ilə bağlı çatışmazlıqlar qalır"
Айтен Ахундова: В Азербайджане сохраняются проблемы с нехваткой оборудования в портах
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