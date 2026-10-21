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    Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise ends

    Military
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:40
    Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise ends

    Falcons Meet – 2026 joint tactical flight exercise, conducted in Azerbaijan with the participation of aviation assets and air defense systems of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, has concluded.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that, in accordance with the exercise plan, military personnel from both countries demonstrated a high level of combat readiness and accurately accomplished assigned tasks during the activities conducted in coordination across the various phases of the exercise.

    The professionalism demonstrated by the participants throughout the exercise played an important role in enhancing combat effectiveness and improving interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.

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