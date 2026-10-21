Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    More than half of European companies plan to expand business in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:33
    More than half of European companies plan to expand business in Azerbaijan

    More than half of European Union companies (57%) assess the economic situation in Azerbaijan as satisfactory, according to Aytan Akhundova, Head of the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum for 2024-2026, Report informs.

    While presenting the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2025/2026 in Baku, Akhundova noted that the overall perception of the business environment in the country was also assessed as satisfactory.

    "These results are in some respects similar to last year's, although slightly lower. The reason may be the geopolitical situation in the region. As in the previous year, the most positive dynamics were observed in the area of political and social stability. The reliability and cost of energy resources, as well as the efficiency of logistics, transport and connectivity, were also cited among the positive factors," she said.

    According to her, 42% of European companies consider customs procedures complicated. The official also stated that 9% of respondents described them as excessively complicated, while 33% said they were fairly complicated. Akhundova added that another 36% took a neutral position, while the rest assessed the procedures as favorable. Only 3% of companies consider customs procedures convenient.

    She further said that 52% of companies plan to expand their business in Azerbaijan, while 25% intend to maintain their current level of operations in the coming years.

    The official explained that the share of companies planning expansion has declined slightly compared with last year, mainly due to the geopolitical situation.

    Aytan Akhundova EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum Azerbaijan-EU relations
    Avropa şirkətlərinin 57 %-i Azərbaycandakı iqtisadi vəziyyəti qənaətbəxş sayır
    Более половины европейских компаний планируют расширять бизнес в Азербайджане
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:05
    Georgia deports 84 foreign nationals
    Region
    12:03
    Aytan Akhundova: Absence of insurance provisions in transport legislation creates risks for Azerbaijani carriers
    Business
    11:45
    Over 40,000 tourists visit Albanian temple in Shaki in nine months
    Tourism
    11:42
    Ulvi Mehdiyev: 52 countries study Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model
    Foreign policy
    11:40
    Video
    Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise ends
    Military
    11:35
    Azerbaijan invited to implement NCTS, adopt trusted partner status
    Finance
    11:33
    More than half of European companies plan to expand business in Azerbaijan
    Business
    11:28
    European business community views Azerbaijan as reliable alternative transit corridor, expert says
    Infrastructure
    11:22
    Akhundova: Azerbaijan still faces equipment shortages at ports
    Infrastructure
    All News Feed