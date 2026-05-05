Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Transport Operations Center established for WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 12:05
    Transport Operations Center established for WUF13 in Baku

    A Transport Operations Center has been established at the Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC) in connection with the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, ITMC head Namidan Piriyev said at a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the transport management plan, Report informs.

    According to him, the goal is to manage transport operations more promptly and organize joint activities with other agencies:

    "Representatives of government bodies and other relevant agencies will be on duty at the center on a daily basis. In addition to managing transport operations, in the event of any incidents, responsible officials will respond promptly to prevent them. Immediate information exchange will also be ensured and coordinated interaction between all agencies will be organized."

    WUF13 will take place on May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and is aimed at exchanging international experience in the field of sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Baku
    WUF13 ilə bağlı Nəqliyyat Əməliyyatları Mərkəzi yaradılıb
    В ЦИУТ создан Центр транспортных операций в связи с WUF13

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