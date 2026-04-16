Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Netanyahu: Israel has 'historic' opportunity for peace with Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 23:57
    Netanyahu: Israel has 'historic' opportunity for peace with Lebanon

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has a "historic" opportunity to reach a peace agreement with Lebanon, as a 10-day ceasefire is set to take effect tonight at midnight, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "We have an opportunity to reach a historic peace agreement with Lebanon," Netanyahu says in a prerecorded video statement, noting that US President Donald Trump intends to invite him and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House to advance talks.

    He says the opening comes after Israel "changed the balance of power in Lebanon," pointing to past operations such as the 2024 pager attack that targeted hundreds of Hezbollah operatives, the erosion of the group's rocket and missile arsenal, and the killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

    He adds that Israel had received calls from Lebanon in the past month for direct talks "for the first time in over 40 years."

    "I answered that call," Netanyahu says.

    He says Israel agreed to a "temporary 10-day ceasefire" to try to move negotiations forward, but stressed that core demands remain unchanged: "The disarmament of Hezbollah" and "a sustainable peace – peace through strength."

    Escalation in Middle East Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Lebanon
    Netanyahu: İsraillə Livan arasında sülhün bərqərar edilməsi üçün tarixi imkan yaranıb
    Нетаньяху: Появилась историческая возможность для установления мира между Израилем и Ливаном

    Latest News

    00:03

    Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended

    Other countries
    23:57

    Netanyahu: Israel has 'historic' opportunity for peace with Lebanon

    Other countries
    23:40

    Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President Pezeshkian

    Region
    23:26

    Erdogan says South Caucasus peace efforts should set example for world

    Region
    23:18
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova: Only joint efforts can build a just world

    Foreign policy
    23:02

    Galuzin discusses South Caucasus situation with Turkish envoy to Russia

    Region
    22:47

    Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conference

    Energy
    22:30
    Photo

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss defense industry cooperation development

    Military
    22:18

    Israel Katz: Iran faces 'historic crossroads' amid US-Iran peace talks

    Other countries
    All News Feed