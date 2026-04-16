Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss defense industry cooperation development

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev held a meeting on Thursday with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan for Armaments and Military Equipment Shaikh-Khasan Jazykbayev, who is on a business visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Defense Industry.

The minister greeted the Kazakh delegation and expressed his pleasure at seeing them in Azerbaijan.

Mustafayev noted that along with various areas, deepening cooperation in the defense industry is one of the main directions of strategic partnership among Turkic states.

The guests, expressing their gratitude for the hospitality shown, stated that there is great potential for expanding relations with Azerbaijan in this field.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the military-technical field, implementation of joint projects, organization of business visits, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.