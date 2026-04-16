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    Sahiba Gafarova: Only joint efforts can build a just world

    Foreign policy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 23:18
    Sahiba Gafarova: Only joint efforts can build a just world

    Only through joint action is it possible to build a more peaceful and just world, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said during her speech at the session of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Report informs.

    She noted that in a period of growing uncertainty in the world, conflicts continue, tensions rise, crises deepen, and inequalities widen.

    According to her, these trends risk undermining the foundations of peace and justice. Gafarova stated that members of parliament must promote peace, protect justice, and ensure that the interests of future generations are reflected in decisions: "The Inter-Parliamentary Union plays a great role in making our voice heard more strongly in global governance."

    Sahiba Gafarova Milli Majlis Inter-Parliamentary Union
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