Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended
Other countries
- 17 April, 2026
- 00:03
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not sure that the ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended, Report informs via Reuters.
"I'm not sure it needs to be extended," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Iran wants to make a deal and we're dealing very nicely with them."
In addition, Trump stated that the US Navy's blockade of Iranian ports continues.
According to the US leader, Iran has agreed not to develop nuclear weapons, but if Tehran refuses to sign a peace agreement, military operations could resume.
Trump did not rule out that the next round of negotiations between the US and Iran could begin this weekend.
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