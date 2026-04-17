Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended

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    • 17 April, 2026
    • 00:03
    Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended

    US President ​Donald Trump ‌on Thursday ‌said ⁠he ⁠was not sure that the ​ceasefire with ​Iran needs to ⁠be extended, Report informs via Reuters.

    "I'm ⁠not ⁠sure it needs ​to be extended," ​Trump ⁠told reporters ⁠at the White House. "Iran wants to ⁠make a deal and we're dealing very nicely with them."

    In addition, Trump stated that the US Navy's blockade of Iranian ports continues.

    According to the US leader, Iran has agreed not to develop nuclear weapons, but if Tehran refuses to sign a peace agreement, military operations could resume.

    Trump did not rule out that the next round of negotiations between the US and Iran could begin this weekend.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
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