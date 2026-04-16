Erdogan says South Caucasus peace efforts should set example for world

Türkiye wants the steps taken toward peace in the South Caucasus to serve as an example to the entire world, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while receiving the speakers of legislative bodies of various countries participating in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Report informs.

"We appreciate the steps taken toward building a peaceful future where peace and prosperity prevail in the South Caucasus, and we want this to serve as an example to the entire world," the Turkish president emphasized.