Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President Pezeshkian

    Region
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 23:40
    Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President Pezeshkian

    The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Asim Munir, met earlier today with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs via WANA.

    The meeting touched upon issues such as the ceasefire between the US and Iran and the signing of a peace agreement.

    "An exchange of views was held on the second phase of the Islamabad talks," the statement said.

    The meeting, which was also attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, also discussed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Asim Munir US-Iran talks Pakistan
    Məsud Pezeşkian Pakistan ordusunun baş komandanı ilə görüşüb
    Масуд Пезешкиан встретился с главнокомандующим пакистанской армией

    Latest News

    00:03

    Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended

    Other countries
    23:57

    Netanyahu: Israel has 'historic' opportunity for peace with Lebanon

    Other countries
    23:40

    Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President Pezeshkian

    Region
    23:26

    Erdogan says South Caucasus peace efforts should set example for world

    Region
    23:18
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova: Only joint efforts can build a just world

    Foreign policy
    23:02

    Galuzin discusses South Caucasus situation with Turkish envoy to Russia

    Region
    22:47

    Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conference

    Energy
    22:30
    Photo

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss defense industry cooperation development

    Military
    22:18

    Israel Katz: Iran faces 'historic crossroads' amid US-Iran peace talks

    Other countries
    All News Feed