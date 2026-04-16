Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President Pezeshkian
Region
- 16 April, 2026
- 23:40
The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Asim Munir, met earlier today with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs via WANA.
The meeting touched upon issues such as the ceasefire between the US and Iran and the signing of a peace agreement.
"An exchange of views was held on the second phase of the Islamabad talks," the statement said.
The meeting, which was also attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, also discussed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
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