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    Trump acknowledges Iran war and fuel prices contributed to Republican defeat

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    • 04 November, 2026
    • 23:38
    Trump acknowledges Iran war and fuel prices contributed to Republican defeat

    US President Donald Trump acknowledged that military action against Iran and the subsequent rise in fuel prices played a major role in the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections, Report informs, citing foreign media.

    Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump was asked whether he agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the war with Iran had contributed to the defeat. He said that was largely correct, noting that the military operation had pushed up gasoline prices in the short term.

    Trump nevertheless stressed that he did not regret his decisions on Iran and would take the same steps again under similar circumstances. He said Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

    Donald Trump JD Vance United States of America (USA)
    Tramp respublikaçıların seçkilərdə məğlubiyyətində İranla müharibənin rolunu etiraf edib
    Трамп признал роль войны с Ираном в поражении республиканцев на выборах
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