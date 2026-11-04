Moldova could complete EU accession talks in 2028, government says

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Moldova could complete EU accession negotiations in 2028 if it maintains its current pace of reforms, the government said in a statement on the European Commission's 2026 enlargement report, Report informs.

The statement said Moldova could complete the initial phase of negotiations in early 2028, provided reform momentum was sustained.

According to the report, Moldova is among the four countries that have made the greatest progress toward EU membership, alongside Montenegro, Albania and Ukraine.

The prime minister welcomed the European Commission's positive assessment, saying it confirmed the results of the country's reforms.