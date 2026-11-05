Ukraine discusses postwar recovery and 2027 financing with partners in Brussels

Ukrainian representatives held two meetings with international partners in Brussels to discuss postwar reconstruction and the country's financing needs for 2027, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said on Telegram, Report informs.

The first meeting focused on the Prosperity Plan, a document intended to set priorities for Ukraine's recovery, investment and economic development. Representatives of the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank and BlackRock participated.

"The Prosperity Plan is one of the key documents we are currently working on with our partners. It should determine how we will rebuild Ukraine after the war, attract investment and create opportunities for our economy to develop. Detailed work on the document is underway. Together with our partners, we have identified specific next steps and deadlines. We will share the results later," Umerov said.

At the second meeting, Ukraine presented its financial needs for 2027, including the resources required and options for covering the funding gap.

The sides also discussed threats from Russia and joint measures to counter them. Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine will continue in Brussels as the next stage, Umerov said.

"This concerns not only our country's security but also a new security architecture for all of Europe after the war. Ukraine is an integral part of it. Without long-term security for Ukraine, there can be no long-term security for Europe," he stressed.