Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijani ambassador highlights Croatia"s support for demining efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 22:45
    Azerbaijani ambassador highlights Croatias support for demining efforts

    Azerbaijan launched an ambitious, large-scale reconstruction program after the liberation of its territories, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov said at an official Victory Day reception in Zagreb.

    Report"s Balkan bureau informs that Imanov was speaking at an event marking November 8 - Victory Day.

    "Following the liberation of our territories, Azerbaijan embarked on a large-scale and ambitious reconstruction program to rebuild the towns and villages destroyed during the occupation. Almost everything had to be rebuilt from scratch: roads, hospitals, schools, residential buildings and all the infrastructure necessary for normal life," he said.

    The ambassador noted that widespread landmine contamination remained one of the greatest obstacles to reconstruction and the safe return of displaced people.

    "Landmines continue to threaten lives, slow development and prevent many families from returning to their homes. As our Croatian friends know from their own experience, demining is an extremely complex, lengthy and resource-intensive process that requires international cooperation and support. We therefore greatly value our close cooperation with Croatia in this field.

    "Throughout history, both our peoples have followed remarkably similar paths, experiencing the devastating consequences of conflict, displacement and postwar reconstruction. These shared experiences naturally strengthen mutual understanding and solidarity, providing a firm foundation for the sincere friendship and strategic partnership our countries enjoy today," Imanov said.

    Anar Imanov Azerbaijan's liberated territories November 8 – Victory Day Croatia
    Azərbaycanın Xorvatiyadakı səfiri: Minalardan təmizləmə prosesi beynəlxalq əməkdaşlıq və dəstək tələb edir
    Посол Азербайджана в Хорватии: Процесс разминирования требует международного сотрудничества и поддержки
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