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    Azerbaijani cookbook published in Bosnian

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 22:19
    Azerbaijani cookbook published in Bosnian

    A book showcasing Azerbaijan's culinary traditions, national dishes and hospitality has been published in Bosnian in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

    Titled "Azerbejdžansko gostoprimstvo kroz kulinarske recepte – U gostima kod Natavan" ("Azerbaijani Hospitality Through Recipes - Visiting Natavan"), the book was translated and published with support from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Azerbaijani Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev wrote the foreword. The publication introduces readers to the distinctive features of Azerbaijani cuisine, traditional cooking methods and dining customs developed over centuries.

    Written by Natavan Makili-Aliyeva, the book was first published in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, under the title "Visiting Real Bakuvian. Azerbaijan Hospitality in the Recipes."

    It features recipes for shah plov, dolma, lula kebab, traditional appetizers, pakhlava and shekerbura. It also explores the cultural significance of the Azerbaijani table, respect for guests and traditions of hospitality.

    The Bosnian edition aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina and deepen mutual understanding of the two peoples' cultural heritage and everyday traditions.

    Makili-Aliyeva is the wife of Professor Namig Aliyev, Azerbaijan's former ambassador to Moldova. During his diplomatic posting, she was an active member of the International Women's Club of Chisinau, participating in charitable events and cultural projects promoting Azerbaijani culture and national values.

    Azerbaijan-Bosnia Relations Azerbaijan's culture
    Azərbaycan mətbəxini tanıdan kitab boşnak dilində nəşr olunub
    В Боснии и Герцеговине издали книгу об азербайджанской кухне
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    44 filmi

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