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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes to President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 22:54
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes to President Ilham Aliyev

    While the aircraft of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan entered the airspace of Azerbaijan on his return from the Republic of Korea, the pilot contacted an air traffic controller dispatcher and conveyed the most sincere wishes of the Turkish President to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The message reads: "On my return from the visit, I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes, such as peace and prosperity to the brotherly Azerbaijani people, and robust health and happiness to Your Excellency.

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

    President of the Republic of Türkiye"

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