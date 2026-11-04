Azerbaijani energy minister begins visit to Ukraine
Energy
- 04 November, 2026
- 21:47
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A delegation led by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has begun a visit to Ukraine, Report's Eastern European bureau informs.
A meeting of the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission and a business forum will take place on November 5 in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod as part of the visit.
This will be the first meeting of the commission held in Ukraine since the war began.
Pərviz Şahbazovun rəhbərlik etdiyi nümayəndə heyətinin Ukraynaya səfəri başlayıb
Делегация Азербайджана во главе с министром энергетики прибыла в Украину
Latest News
07:59
Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca PactRegion
07:43
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aidOther countries
07:29
US expands sanctions against CubaOther countries
23:54
Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperationForeign policy
23:42
Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routesForeign policy
23:23
Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild UkraineForeign policy
23:18
Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official saysRegion
23:06
QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG dealsOther countries
22:48
Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei saysRegion