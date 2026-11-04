Azerbaijani energy minister begins visit to Ukraine

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A delegation led by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has begun a visit to Ukraine, Report's Eastern European bureau informs.

A meeting of the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission and a business forum will take place on November 5 in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod as part of the visit.

This will be the first meeting of the commission held in Ukraine since the war began.