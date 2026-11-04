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    Baku hosts medal ceremony at World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships

    Team sports
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 21:20
    Baku hosts medal ceremony at World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships

    A medal ceremony has been held in Baku following the ladder-climbing events at the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships, Report informs.

    The men's semifinals and final and the women's final took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy stadium in accordance with the competition schedule.

    Russian athletes claimed all three podium places in the men's event. In the women's competition, Russian representatives finished first and third, while a Belarusian athlete took second place.

    Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov and International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers President Alexander Chupriyan presented medals to the winners and runners-up.

    The national anthems of the winning countries were played during the ceremony.

    The championships feature four disciplines: climbing to the second and fourth floors of a training tower using a hook ladder, the 100-meter obstacle course, the 4×100-meter fire relay and combat deployment.

    Baku hosts medal ceremony at World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships
    Baku hosts medal ceremony at World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships
    Baku hosts medal ceremony at World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships
    Baku hosts medal ceremony at World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships

    World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships Russia
    Photo
    Yanğın və xilasetmə idmanı üzrə dünya çempionatında mükafatlandırma mərasimi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку наградили победителей чемпионата мира по пожарно-спасательному спорту
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