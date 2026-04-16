Israel Katz: Iran faces 'historic crossroads' amid US-Iran peace talks
Other countries
- 16 April, 2026
- 22:18
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says Iran faces a "historic crossroads," threatening further Israeli strikes if Tehran continues on its current path, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire agreement, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Speaking at a ceremony for bereaved families of fallen soldiers in the Defense Ministry ahead of Israel's Memorial Day next week, Katz says Iran must choose between "a bridge to the future and an abyss of isolation and destruction," adding that targets not yet hit by Israel would be "even more painful" than those already struck during the six-week US-Israeli campaign.
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