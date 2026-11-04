Azerbaijan has unique potential for health tourism, official says

Azerbaijan has a unique potential in terms of health tourism, Head of the Administration of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Aliyev said at the III International Health Tourism Conference in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, thanks to its geographical location, Azerbaijan plays the role of an important corridor between the continental north and south.

"Azerbaijan has huge potential in terms of presenting and promoting itself as a corridor between them. Our country has significant potential, including thanks to resources such as Naftalan and thermal springs in the liberated territories. In this regard, Azerbaijan has competitive advantages and can fully use its unique potential for the development of the country's tourism industry," he noted.