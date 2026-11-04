European Commission urges Georgia to conduct large-scale justice reform
Region
- 04 November, 2026
- 14:17
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The European Commission has called on Georgia to carry out a large-scale reform of its justice system and to transform the High Council of Justice in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, reads the European Commission's enlargement update, which is due to be published today, Report informs.
"Furthermore, a special integrity check system must be established, in which international experts will play a decisive role. The check must apply both to candidates and to all individuals already appointed to high positions in the justice system, especially to members of the High Council of Justice, presidents of the Supreme Court, and common courts," the update says.
Avropa Komissiyası Gürcüstanda ədliyyə sistemində geniş islahatlar aparılmasını tövsiyə edib
Еврокомиссия призвала Грузию провести масштабную реформу системы правосудия
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