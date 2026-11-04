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    Zelenskyy awards Melania Trump Ukraine's Order of Princess Olga

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    • 04 November, 2026
    • 14:06
    Zelenskyy awards Melania Trump Ukraine's Order of Princess Olga

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded US First Lady Melania Trump Ukraine's Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class.

    According to Report, this was announced on the official website of the Ukrainian head of state.

    According to the document, Melania Trump received the award in recognition of her significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as her active human rights advocacy and charitable work aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens affected by military operations, including those illegally deported or forcibly displaced from Ukrainian territories under Russian control.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Melania Trump Ukraine United States of America (USA)
    Zelenski Melaniya Trampı I dərəcəli "Knyaginya Olqa" ordeni ilə təltif edib
    Зеленский наградил Меланию Трамп орденом княгини Ольги I степени
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