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    Azerbaijan's national payment system transactions reach 8.5 times GDP

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 13:47
    Azerbaijan's national payment system transactions reach 8.5 times GDP

    The total value of transactions processed through Azerbaijan's national payment system was 8.5 times the country's gross domestic product in January–September, Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov said.

    Report informs that Kazimov presented the figures during discussions on the 2027 budget package at today's meeting of parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

    He said ensuring the stable and reliable operation of payment systems remained a priority for the central bank.

    "Over the nine months, the value of domestic cashless card transactions increased by 11.7%, while the value of e-commerce transactions rose by 11.6%. Cashless payments accounted for 69.7% of total domestic card transactions, up 2.3 percentage points from the same period in 2025," Kazimov added.

    Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) cashless payments
    Taleh Kazımov: "9 ayda milli ödəniş sistemi ilə əməliyyatlar ÜDM-i 8,5 dəfə üstələyib"
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