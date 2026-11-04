Azerbaijan forecasts higher Social Protection Fund spending in 2027

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Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund is projected to spend 9.2725 billion manats ($5.45 billion) in 2027, up 9.3% from 2026, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Report informs that Babayev presented the figures during discussions on the 2027 budget package at today's meeting of parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Under the budget proposal, 9.2205 billion manats ($5.42 billion) of expenditure would be financed through the fund's revenue, an increase of 10.8% from 2026.

A further 52 million manats ($30.59 million) would come from the fund's unused balance at the end of this year, down 67.5%.