Azerbaijan forecasts higher Social Protection Fund spending in 2027
Finance
- 04 November, 2026
- 13:36
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund is projected to spend 9.2725 billion manats ($5.45 billion) in 2027, up 9.3% from 2026, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said.
Report informs that Babayev presented the figures during discussions on the 2027 budget package at today's meeting of parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.
Under the budget proposal, 9.2205 billion manats ($5.42 billion) of expenditure would be financed through the fund's revenue, an increase of 10.8% from 2026.
A further 52 million manats ($30.59 million) would come from the fund's unused balance at the end of this year, down 67.5%.
Gələn il DSMF-nin büdcəsi 9 milyard manatdan çox olacaq
Расходы ГФСЗ в 2027г прогнозируются на уровне 9,27 млрд манатов
Latest News
08:08
UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at homeFootball
07:59
Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca PactRegion
07:43
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aidOther countries
07:29
US expands sanctions against CubaOther countries
23:54
Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperationForeign policy
23:42
Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routesForeign policy
23:23
Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild UkraineForeign policy
23:18
Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official saysRegion
23:06
QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG dealsOther countries