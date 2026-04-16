Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation

A Turkish delegation led by Yusuf Kuzu, President of the 2nd Criminal Chamber of Türkiye's Court of Cassation (Yargıtay), visited the National Aviation Academy in Baku, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan told Report.

The visit began with a meeting with the academy's leadership, where the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the legal field and exchanged experiences.

The delegation then met with students of the academy. In his remarks, Vice‑Rector Professor Adalat Samadov conveyed greetings from Rector, academician Arif Pashayev, and spoke about the institution's activities, emphasizing the high level of legal education provided. He noted that law students' knowledge and skills meet modern requirements.

Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Law, Professor Aykhan Rustamzada, gave detailed information about the faculty, including student programs, specializations, faculty members, and the involvement of judges, prosecutors, and lawyers in teaching.

Yusuf Kuzu shared insights into Türkiye's legislative system, judicial practice, and features of criminal proceedings. Hafiz Nasibov, Chairman of the Criminal Chamber of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court, spoke about Azerbaijan's judicial system, procedures for handling criminal cases, and local court practices.

At the end of the event, students' questions were answered, and a mutual exchange of views took place.