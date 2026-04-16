Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 10:17
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation

    A Turkish delegation led by Yusuf Kuzu, President of the 2nd Criminal Chamber of Türkiye's Court of Cassation (Yargıtay), visited the National Aviation Academy in Baku, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan told Report.

    The visit began with a meeting with the academy's leadership, where the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the legal field and exchanged experiences.

    The delegation then met with students of the academy. In his remarks, Vice‑Rector Professor Adalat Samadov conveyed greetings from Rector, academician Arif Pashayev, and spoke about the institution's activities, emphasizing the high level of legal education provided. He noted that law students' knowledge and skills meet modern requirements.

    Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Law, Professor Aykhan Rustamzada, gave detailed information about the faculty, including student programs, specializations, faculty members, and the involvement of judges, prosecutors, and lawyers in teaching.

    Yusuf Kuzu shared insights into Türkiye's legislative system, judicial practice, and features of criminal proceedings. Hafiz Nasibov, Chairman of the Criminal Chamber of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court, spoke about Azerbaijan's judicial system, procedures for handling criminal cases, and local court practices.

    At the end of the event, students' questions were answered, and a mutual exchange of views took place.

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange views on judicial cooperation

    Supreme Court of Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy Türkiye Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə arasında məhkəmə sahəsində fikir mübadiləsi aparılıb

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed