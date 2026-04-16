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    Bochorishvili: Georgia strives to deepen co-op with Central Asian countries

    Region
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 10:35
    Bochorishvili: Georgia strives to deepen co-op with Central Asian countries

    Georgia is working to strengthen close cooperation with Central Asian countries in order to reinforce its role as a key link in the Middle Corridor, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili stated, Report informs.

    "This is a region entering a new stage of development, and relations with them are very important. One of our priorities is to strengthen cooperation with Central Asian countries so that we can properly fulfill our function as a vital link in the Middle Corridor," the minister emphasized.

    Bochorishvili highlighted that relations with immediate neighbors are of particular importance for Georgia. In this context, she noted that ties with Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are at a high – strategic – level.

    Maka Bochorishvili Middle Corridor Georgia Central Asian countries
    Boçorişvili: Gürcüstan Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri ilə sıx əməkdaşlığı inkişaf etdirməyə çalışır
    Бочоришвили: Грузия стремится развивать тесное сотрудничество со странами Центральной Азии

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