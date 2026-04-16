In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion, marking a 21.9% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the latest data, exports accounted for $5.402 billion, while imports totaled $4.005 billion. During the first quarter, exports decreased by 15.4% YoY, and imports fell by 29.3% YoY.

As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.