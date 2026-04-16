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    Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus rises by over 93%

    Finance
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 11:04
    Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus rises by over 93%

    In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion, marking a 21.9% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the latest data, exports accounted for $5.402 billion, while imports totaled $4.005 billion. During the first quarter, exports decreased by 15.4% YoY, and imports fell by 29.3% YoY.

    As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

    Foreign Trade Turnover foreign trade surplus State Customs Committee Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsinin müsbət saldosu 93 %-dən çox artıb
    Профицит во внешней торговле Азербайджана в I квартале вырос на 93%

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