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    Azerbaijan begins importing goods from Armenia

    Business
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 10:28
    Azerbaijan begins importing goods from Armenia

    In March 2026, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $960 from Armenia for the first time, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    According to the committee's data, Azerbaijan exported products worth $5.757 million to Armenia in the first quarter of 2026, of which $1.537 million were supplied in March.

    Revenues from exports to Armenia represented 0.1% of Azerbaijan's total export earnings.

    Imports of Azerbaijan Exports of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee Armenia
    Azərbaycan Ermənistandan mal idxal etməyə başlayıb
    Азербайджан начал импорт товаров из Армении

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