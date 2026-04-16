Azerbaijan begins importing goods from Armenia
Business
- 16 April, 2026
- 10:28
In March 2026, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $960 from Armenia for the first time, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
According to the committee's data, Azerbaijan exported products worth $5.757 million to Armenia in the first quarter of 2026, of which $1.537 million were supplied in March.
Revenues from exports to Armenia represented 0.1% of Azerbaijan's total export earnings.
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